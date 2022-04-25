Investors gained N486bn at the end of trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited last week. The market opened for four trading days last week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities market remains bullish as investors gain N486bn - April 25, 2022
- Brokers Digest: Local Equities – Axis REIT, IGB REIT, Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd, Deleum Bhd - April 25, 2022
- Why FPI Withdrew Rs 12,300 crore in April from Indian Equities? - April 25, 2022