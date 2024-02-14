The local equities market yesterday reversed some of the gains from the previous session as the overall capitalization lost N183 billion on selloffs in Guinness Nigeria, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc and 28 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Market Sheds N183bn in Bearish Trading - February 14, 2024
- Equities Rebound Intraday Following Tuesday’s Selloff - February 14, 2024
- UK equities rise on inflation relief - February 14, 2024