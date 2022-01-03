Emerging Market (EM) equities that have been accustomed to the ‘easy money’ policy of the major global central banks to stem the impact of Covid pandemic in the past 18 months may come under pressure …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities may come under pressure over next few months - January 3, 2022
- Equities trade positive in first trading session of 2022 - January 3, 2022
- 2022 to see tepid FPI flows into equities, MF flows to stay intact: Experts - January 2, 2022