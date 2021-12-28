Business Today caught up with Pradeep Gupta, co-founder and vice chairman, Anand Rathi Group to understand what’s in store for the equity investors in the New Year.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities, Trailing Normalisation; investments in a phased manner preferred, advises Dr Joseph Thomas of Emkay Wealth Management - December 28, 2021
- Equities may deliver 9-12% return in 2022: Pradeep Gupta, co-founder & VC, Anand Rathi Group - December 28, 2021
- Rupee’s gaining streak continues; firm equities, weak dollar index buoy Indian unit - December 28, 2021