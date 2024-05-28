Asia market update: Equities mixed and FX muted amid US and UK holidays; JP Apr PPI best y/y increase since Mar 2015; AU Retail Sales tepid; AU Apr CPI tomorrow. – Equities were quiet and mixed in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities play a waiting game - May 28, 2024
- Equities mixed and FX muted amid US and UK holidays - May 28, 2024
- Buy KFin Technologies; target of Rs 860: Nuvama Institutional Equities - May 28, 2024