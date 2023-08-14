US benchmark equity indexes were mixed as investors awaited the latest financial results from major retailers, including Walmart (WMT), later this week, along with macro data. The Nasdaq Composite was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Mixed as Investors Await Retailer Results, Macro Data This Week - August 14, 2023
- US Equities Mixed as Traders Eye Consumer Data, Earnings This Week - August 14, 2023
- US Equities Slightly Higher Ahead of Retail Earnings, Data This Week - August 14, 2023