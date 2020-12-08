Equities Mixed With Focus On Vaccine, Virus, Stimulus And Brexit

Stock markets swung Tuesday as investors weighed the rollout of vaccines and hopes for US stimulus talks against soaring virus cases and China-US tensions, while the pound dipped with post-Brexit …
