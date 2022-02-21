Notwithstanding global concerns surrounding Ukraine, rise in oil prices and an imminent rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, veteran emerging markets investor Mark Mobius continues to remain bullish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities not really affected much by interest rates: Mark Mobius - February 20, 2022
- Week Ahead: Volatility Catalysts To Increase, Pressuring Equities, Boosting Gold - February 20, 2022
- Ukraine haunts equities, supports commodities - February 20, 2022