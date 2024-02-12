Equity markets helped occupational pension fund KPA Pensionsförsäkring return 7.6% in 2023, a 15.4 percentage point increase from 2022.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities offset real estate for Swedish pension fund KPA’s 7.6% return in 2023 - February 12, 2024
- European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Start Week Lower in Monday Trading - February 12, 2024
- INR Settles Higher Although Sell-Off In Domestic Equities Cap Upside - February 12, 2024