The session has seen stocks make renewed attempts to move higher, underpinned by falling oil prices and lower inflation expectations, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities on the up again as oil prices drop - November 8, 2023
- Hedge funds abandon their short positions as HSBC turns bullish on global equities - November 8, 2023
- Newton IM taps Wellington Management for EM and Asia equities chief - November 8, 2023