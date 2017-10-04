Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices opened on a flat note on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the monetary policy review outcome of the Reserve Bank of India due later during the day. Around 9.17 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the …
Equities open flat ahead of RBI policy review outcome
