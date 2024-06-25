The bears dominated the local equities market yesterday to commence trading activities for this week as the overall capitalisation recorded a decline of N707 billion. The All-Share Index (ASI) shed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Open Week Bearish, Loss N249bn - June 25, 2024
- Brokers Digest: Local Equities – Plantation, Deleum Bhd, Kotra Industries Bhd, Duopharma Biotech Bhd - June 25, 2024
- Asian equities generally gain - June 25, 2024