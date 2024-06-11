Nigerian equities yesterday opened the week on a positive note, extending gains from the previous session as the overall capitalization closed N324 billion stronger. The All-Share Index rose by 572.57 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Open Week Trading Up By N324bn Gain - June 10, 2024
- Glacier Equities Buys 9 Brooklyn Buildings and Sites for $35.5M - June 10, 2024
- Softening CPI will be ‘best-case scenario’ for equities - June 10, 2024