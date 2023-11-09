Gold, the gleaming symbol of wealth and prosperity, has long held a special place in Indian culture and investment portfolios. Its ability to preserve value and act as a hedge against inflation has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Or Gold: Which Asset Class Will Outperform In Samvat 2080? - November 9, 2023
- Recent stock gains may have been too ‘explosive,’ but falling bond yields should continue to boost equities, technical strategist says - November 9, 2023
- Nigerian Exchange Limited equities trading maintains positive stance as investors gain - November 9, 2023