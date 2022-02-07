Mixed sentiment pervaded the Nigerian stock market last week as investors stepped up positions in dividend earning stocks amidst profit takings on the back of January capital gains in the exchange.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- EQUITIES: Profit taking halts 4 weeks gains amidst mixed sentiment trading - February 7, 2022
- Indian equities extend losses - February 7, 2022
- ‘Remain invested in equities for the long term’ - February 6, 2022