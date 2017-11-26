Smart beta — a halfway house between active and passive management that has accumulated $1tn in assets — has developed into one of the hottest investment trends, attracting record investor inflows and fuelling competition among asset managers for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities propel smart beta toward $1tn milestone - November 26, 2017
- Equities rise on DII inflows, lingering effects of Moody’s upgrade (Market Review) - November 25, 2017
- Equities rise on DII inflows, lingering effects of Moody’s upgrade - November 25, 2017