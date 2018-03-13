After initial loss of N105 billion that started the week, Nigerian equities recovered yesterday with a marginal gain of N6 billion. With more losers than gainers, considerable rally within the high-cap stocks boosted the overall market position. Aggregate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities record marginal recovery - March 13, 2018
- EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit - March 13, 2018
- Pre-Market Technical Scan on Residential Construction Equities — Hovnanian … - March 13, 2018