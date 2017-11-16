European shares advanced for the first time in eight sessions, following their Asian counterparts higher. Oil steadied with commodities following the biggest five-day selloff since early October. Financial services firms and builders led the broad advance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Regain Foothold With Oil, Commodities: Markets Wrap - November 16, 2017
- UBS still overweight on India, positive on EM equities; see FY18 GDP growth at 6.6% - November 16, 2017
- MF investments in equities cross Rs 1 lakh cr in 2017 - November 16, 2017