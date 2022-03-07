Equities’ retreat deepens despite strong US February jobs report

Futures on US equity benchmarks are solidly down. Brent jumped over 10% today to 2008 highs amid news the United States, its European allies and Japan are discussing a Russian oil import ban. Gold …
