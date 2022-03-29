Sensex and Nifty — extended their gains from the previous to rise marginally in the opening session on Tuesday. Strong global cues and retreating crude oil prices buoyed the Indian indices. At 9.56 a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities rise on global cues, extend gains; Sensex up over 250 pts - March 29, 2022
- Figuring Out Frontier Market Equities - March 29, 2022
- China equities are cheap, but not everyone is sold - March 28, 2022