Oil prices fell for the fifth straight session to their lowest in 2022, bringing cheer as crude accounts for a bulk of the bill for countries such as India, which are heavily dependent on oil imports.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities rise on oil slide, China reopening hopes; Paytm surges - December 8, 2022
- Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices rise as gains in U.S. equities help cryptocurrencies bounce back - December 8, 2022
- Turnbridge Equities Celebrates Construction Milestone and Topping Out Ceremony for New York Region’s Largest Industrial Development - December 8, 2022