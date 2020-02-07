Market Summary: Stocks rallied again yesterday with the S&P 500 finishing higher by more than 1%. Small caps were the strongest broad market, gaining 1.91%. Crude oil finally rallied, finishing up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Equities rising as optimism that the economy will weather the hit from the coronavirus grows
Market Summary: Stocks rallied again yesterday with the S&P 500 finishing higher by more than 1%. Small caps were the strongest broad market, gaining 1.91%. Crude oil finally rallied, finishing up …