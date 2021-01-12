Equities scale new highs on Q3 earnings, vaccine hopes, FII inflow

The BSE Sensex continues its record run as it surged above the 49,000 mark on Monday amid incessant inflow of foreign institutional investments (FII), strong Q3 earnings and vaccine hopes.
