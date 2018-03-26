Equities sell-off resumes in early Asia trade

The sell-off in global equities resumed in early trading in Asia Pacific on Monday after concerns of a global trade war saw stocks tumble last week. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 fell as much as 0.8 per cent, touching its worst level since October last year.
