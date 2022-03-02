Sensex settled 1.4 per cent or 778 points down at 55,468 points, whereas Nifty 1.1 per cent or 188 points down at 16,606 points. ‘The escalation of war drowned the global market, alarming the Indian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities settle low; Nifty auto index top loser (Ld) - March 2, 2022
- CIM, Tides Equities buy $255m US apartment community from Northmarq - March 2, 2022
- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is changing the equities landscape – Know the impact - March 2, 2022