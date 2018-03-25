In spite of the release of impressive corporate actions by listed companies, which have so far led to the declaration of N442.2 billion dividends by 22 listed companies, the equity market closed lower last week as the market capitalisation of listed stocks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities shed N20 billion as market returns moderate to 8.4 percent - March 25, 2018
- FPIs turn positive on Indian equities; pump in Rs 8,400-cr in Mar - March 25, 2018
- Russia looks to follow world’s biggest wealth funds into equities - March 25, 2018