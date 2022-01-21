Stocks in Toronto opened lower on Friday and was set for its worst weekly performance since early December as weaker crude prices weighed on energy stocks. The S&P/TSX Composite lost 209.01 points, or …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Sink on Energy Prices - January 21, 2022
- UK equities – the ultimate value market? - January 21, 2022
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC - January 21, 2022