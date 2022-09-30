The slowdown in equities trading and capital-raisings has hit revenues at Numis Corporation, although fees from advising on mergers and acquisitions remain stro …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities slowdown leaves Numis facing 33% drop in revenues - September 30, 2022
- Lehman 2.0 Has The Fed Cornered: Equities Are At Risk - September 30, 2022
- JPMorgan report suggests Bitcoin could outperform equities, government bonds and real estate - September 30, 2022