Equities slumped on Monday as investors cashed out to lock in gains from October’s bullish market and a batch of listed companies delayed the release of their third quarter earnings reports, said experts. The Shanghai Composite Index fell by as much as 1.7 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities FFO in-line, misses on rental revenue - October 30, 2017
- Equities slump as investors lock in gains - October 30, 2017
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities reports 3Q results - October 30, 2017