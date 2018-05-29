Equities were dropping across Asia on Wednesday after the Trump administration said on Tuesday that it would proceed with tariffs on $50bn in Chinese imports and broader investment restrictions, rebooting a trade war with Beijing that it claimed was “on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities slump as US-China trade tension, Italy worry investors - May 29, 2018
- Italian politics drag equities; Euro continues to fall - May 29, 2018
- Pakistan equities close in green as value investors step in - May 29, 2018