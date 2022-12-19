“A modicum of positivity has crept back into stocks today, helped along by the thinning volumes as the Christmas break gets closer. But the shift to hawkishness from the ECB last week and the Fed’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities Lose Early Momentum, Remain Relatively Flat in Monday Trading - December 19, 2022
- Equities stabilise for the time being - December 19, 2022
- FTSE 100 closes on a positive note as equities stabilise - December 19, 2022