The US stockmarket recently hit all-time highs. But then we learnt that US inflation in October was 6.2 per cent, the highest annual rate in 31 years.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arch Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH) - December 10, 2021
- Equities still offer better value than you think - December 10, 2021
- Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) - December 10, 2021