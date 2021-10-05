The recent jump in US Treasury yields is a “benign adjustment” and ongoing negative real yields and the broadening US economic restart will still support equities and high-yield bonds, the BlackRock …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities supported despite US yield spike - October 5, 2021
- EKJ Wheeling, Thor Equities picked up 500K sf of industrial space last month - October 5, 2021
- Proposed 24-hour US equities trading platform - October 5, 2021