Equities surge on global cues, value buying (Second Lead)

Key Indian equity indices on Tuesday surged as positive global cues, coupled with healthy buying in automobile, consumer durables, and oil and gas stocks, lifted investors’ sentiments. According to market observers, expectations of an economic stimulus …
