As for today, investors may pay extra attention to the ECB decision and the US CPIs for February, as both events could well reshape market expectations on the ECB’s and Fed’s plans. Tomorrow, during …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Forex technical analysis and forecast: Major, equities and commodities - March 10, 2022
- Equities Surge On Russia-Ukraine Talks, ECB Decision And U.S. CPIs In Focus - March 10, 2022
- PLSA ESG 22: Stewardship not just ‘voting and listed equities’ - March 10, 2022