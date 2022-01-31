By Peter Egwuatu Rally in equities market on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, hit a new high last week, after the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Monetary …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities sustain rally as investors position on earnings bet, oil price rise - January 31, 2022
- Equities rise further post tabling of Economic Survey 2022; Sensex up 1,000 points - January 31, 2022
- Equities rise further post tabling of Economic Survey; Sensex up 1,000 pts - January 31, 2022