The latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed that the inflows in equities totalled $67m during January under the Special Convertible Rupee Account (SCRA) which kept the market bullish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities, T-bills attract $98m in January - February 24, 2024
- A powerful mechanism is at play that will propel equities higher - February 24, 2024
- Should you invest in small-caps now and can long-term SIPs in equities be started any time? - February 24, 2024