Compared with the A-share market performance in 2021, an optimistic outlook can be expected for the domestic stock market next year, or even the capital market in general, Guan said. As estimated by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Dollar, yen soft in thin trading after U.S. equities hit record highs - December 29, 2021
- Equities to see resilient performance next year - December 29, 2021
- Global equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact - December 29, 2021