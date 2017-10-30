Equity market is a vague indicator of economic fundamentals in the short run. In the long-term, stock market has reasonable linkage with economic growth, corporate earnings and government policies. However, despite disappointment on growth front and below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities touch record high sans fundamentals - October 30, 2017
- Intermede Global Equities Fund – Monthly Report Sep 2017 - October 30, 2017
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities FFO in-line, misses on rental revenue - October 30, 2017