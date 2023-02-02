Equities trade cautiously higher amid US data and Fed decision; USD declines; BOE and ECB up next. General trend – Nasdaq FUTs rise, Meta Platforms reported fi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- This Week’s Asset Classes: Equities Lead, Bonds Bleed - February 2, 2023
- Equities trade cautiously higher amid US data and Fed decision - February 2, 2023
- INDIA RUPEE-Rupee inches up as risk assets rally, gains capped by weak equities - February 2, 2023