The 30-share BSE benchmark advanced 234.16 points to 60,327.13 after a positive beginning. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 64.5 points to 17,959.35.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- India cannot discount any competition in the electric vehicle sector: Insurance firm’s equities head - January 17, 2023
- Equities trade firm in early trade - January 17, 2023
- Live news: China equities drop as Beijing misses economic growth target - January 16, 2023