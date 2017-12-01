Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices on Friday traded on a flat-to-negative note in the mid-afternoon session as investors booked profits in metals, IT and oil and gas stocks. At 1.45 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities trade flat-to-negative on profit booking - December 1, 2017
- News Analysis: Dow breaks 24,000, experts cautiously optimistic about U.S. equities - December 1, 2017
- Asian equities open generally higher - December 1, 2017