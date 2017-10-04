Equities trade higher ahead of RBI policy review outcom

Mumbai: Positive global cues, coupled with healthy buying in healthcare, oil and gas and FMCG stocks, pushed the key Indian equity indices higher during the mid-afternoon trade session on Wednesday. Index heavyweights like Sun Pharma, ITC, Power Grid …
