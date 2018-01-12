Equities trade mixed ahead of US CPI, Retail Sales and Bank earnings

– China Dec Trade Surplus above estimates amid lower than expected imports; China Customs Dept expresses caution regarding 2018 trade outlook – (CN) CHINA DEC TRADE BALANCE ($): 54.7B V 37.0BE (highest monthly surplus since Jan 2016); Exports Y/Y: 10.9% v …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)