The benchmark indices hovered near the flat line during mid-afternoon trade. At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 15.41 points or 0.03% at 58,648.92. The Nifty 50 index rose …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Outlook 2022: Global and thematic equities - November 24, 2021
- Equities trade sideways; Nifty holds 17,500 level - November 24, 2021
- Equities Best Asset Class To Invest In: Sunil Subramaniam of Sundaram Mutual - November 24, 2021