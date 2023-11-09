At the end of trading activities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday, the domestic bourse maintained the bull run bringing the benchmark index up by 0.07 percent to close at 70,819.58 basis points.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities trading at NGX close bullish as ASI adds 0.07% - November 9, 2023
- Dow wavers ahead of remarks by Fed’s Powell with S&P 500 winning streak on line - November 9, 2023
- European Equities Close Higher in Thursday Trading; EU Parliament Approves Data Act - November 9, 2023