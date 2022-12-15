European stocks and US index futures declined after the Federal Reserve rebuffed expectations for a dovish tilt and said interest rates will go higher for longer. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index retreated …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Market Gains N73bn Amid Renewed Bullish Activity - December 15, 2022
- Equities Tumble as Fed Shock Halts Global Rally: Markets Wrap - December 15, 2022
- Liquidnet Comments on SEC’s Proposals to Overhaul Equities Market - December 15, 2022