Equity benchmarks tumbled nearly 2 per cent on Friday in tandem with weak Asian market trends as investors sentiment remained muted in view of the COVID-19 surge in some countries …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities tumble nearly 2 pc; Sensex settles below 60k - December 23, 2022
- Record Weekly Outflows Cap Worst Year for Equities Since 2008 - December 23, 2022
- Equities Firm Pre-Bell as Traders Await Consumer Expenditure Report; Asia Down, Europe Stronger - December 23, 2022