U.S. and European shares turned lower on Wednesday ahead of more corporate earnings this week and the yen was mired near 34-year lows, keeping traders wary of intervention from Japan.An after-hours …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities turn lower, as fragile yen remains on intervention watch - April 24, 2024
- Q1 2024 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Earnings Call - April 24, 2024
- Bears persists at NGX as equities investors lose N673.16bn - April 24, 2024