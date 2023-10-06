Investors were optimistic on this week’s closing, brushing aside the higher inflation for September, while the Philippine peso closed sideways.The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) ended the day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities up as investors shrug off inflation data, peso on sideways - October 6, 2023
- Focus remains on rising risk-free rates as equities flounder - October 6, 2023
- Mixed equities session seen ahead of US jobs data, FX majors generally quiet - October 6, 2023